BATON ROUGE, La. — A time capsule buried in the walls of the Louisiana Capitol building by former Gov. Huey Long will be opened in 2031.

Senate President Page Cortez said Tuesday that Long wanted the time capsule opened 100 years after it was concealed. He says lawmakers will honor that request.

Until then, the Senate wants to display the unopened time capsule on the first floor of the Capitol. Cortez says the Senate intends to work with the state archives office on a protective display that won't damage the capsule.

The copper box buried behind the cornerstone in the northwest corner of the Capitol was found during rehabilitation work.

