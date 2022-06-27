Remains found under Amite home leave questions unanswered

A suspect has been arrested but much of the case remains a mystery.

AMITE CITY, La. — There are many questions surrounding possible human remains found under a home in Amite.

Amite is in Tangipahoa Parish, about 30 minutes north of Hammond.

Amite City Police posted on Facebook and said they're leading the investigation after finding the remains on Friday, but the post left many questions unanswered.

The home where the remains are found is less than a mile from the police station in the 300 block of Third Street.

There are locks on the property, eviction notices in the window and crime scene tape on the ground.

Neighbors in the area said the home has been unoccupied for more than a year after the homeowner died.

Police posted that they received information that human remains were possibly buried under the house.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office and Louisiana Search and Rescue worked with the police department after obtaining a search warrant.

Police said that once they got inside the home, they noticed the floor had been replaced recently.

After uncovering the floor and digging, they recovered the remains.

So, whose are they? How did they die? And what exactly led police to the house in the first place?

The Amite Police Department said the Chief could not speak about it on Monday.

Police also posted that Joanna Phelps of Amite was arrested and charged with principle first degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

It's unclear what her exact connection is to the crime, and police did not give any information about a victim.