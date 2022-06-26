Police find possible human remains buried under Amite City home

A suspect has been arrested, although few details are known at this time.

AMITE CITY, La. — Amite City police have discovered possible human remains underneath a home on the 300 block of South Third Street and have arrested a suspect, according to a press release.

Detectives from both ACPD and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department were investigating the unoccupied house in question when they realized that the floor had been replaced recently.

Detectives recovered possible human remains after uncovering the floor and digging into the ground. The remains were transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office for identification.

Joanna Phelps of Amite was arrested and booked with principal to first-degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.