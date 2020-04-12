When police arrived, the man led them to a house where many others were being held.

HOUSTON — More than two dozen people were found inside a Southwest Houston home on Thursday night. They were being held in their underwear and the one female who was rescued may be a minor, according to police.

According to police, the discovery was made at a home in the 4800 block of Raven Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.

Police said they got reports of a man who was running down the street in his underwear yelling that he had been kidnapped.

The man told police that there were more people being held at the house from which he escaped. When the police entered the home, they found 25 men and one woman, which one commander called a "significant number" of people.

By Friday morning, police said they had determined 29 people in total were being held in the home.

Police said they determined it to be a human smuggling operation. The victims had been picked up in Brownsville and some had been in the Houston home for days while others had been there for a week.

The officer on scene said that one of the men told him he knew he was coming to Houston and was promised a job, but that when he arrived, things changed.

Officers just put one person who was in handcuffs in the back of one of these cruisers. One of the victims told officers they knew they were coming to Houston, were promised a job, but that changed when they got here. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HCqGkuwNhJ — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) December 4, 2020

The victims were from different Latin countries — Honduras, El Salvador Mexico, Cuba — according to police.

Three people were detained but it's unclear if they're suspects.

A nearby school gym was opened for the victims to get out of the cold and neighbors offered clothes and food since they were all in their underwear.

Investigators said everyone was in their underwear, and that someone called 911 when one of them was walking around in the street. Police learned these ppl were picked up in Brownsville and have been here at this house anywhere b/w 2-7 days @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/jIaPibwD9n — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) December 4, 2020

Immigration Services came and picked the victims up and are holding them, but police did not know where they would be held.