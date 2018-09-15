NEW ORLEANS- Cat carriers, bowls and leashes. Those are just some of the many non-perishable items Jeff Dorson says our furry friends in the Carolinas need right now.

"Every type of animal is being affected because their food source has now disappeared under 3 or 4 or 5 feet of water," said Dorson, the Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Soon, Dorson will be heading East to help animals who are stranded due to Tropical Storm Florence. He is not only worried about pets, but also wildlife.

"Hopefully they're smart enough to move to higher land, but some of these animals are going into shock. Their whole ecosystem, is put off balance by this," Dorson said.

Small Metairie Animal Hospital Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Glisson says dogs and cats can experience psychological effects long after the storm passes.

"If pets are left behind in a hurricane, it's a huge problem for them. One, emotionally not being with their family. And two, the fear of all the other elements, certainly is real," Dr. Glisson said.

Now in the State of Louisiana, pet owners can also be held punishable for leaving their animals behind during natural disasters. This year, Senate Bill 160 became law. It prohibits the typing or tethering of a pet during a floor or a hurricane.

Violators could face a fine up to $75.

"You have to be culpable. You have to be responsible to bring your animals with you," Dorson said.

If you would like to donate items, you can drop them off at the locations below:

JEFFERSON FEED & SEED

(Jefferson) 4421 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson 70121

(Uptown) 6057 Magazine Street, New Orleans 70118

(Mid City) 309 N. Carrollton Avenue #1N, New Orleans 70119

(Metairie) 2949 Vets Memorial Blvd - A-4, Metairie 70002

ZEN PET RETAIL & GROOMING

4500 Magazine St #5, NOLA 70130

WISH LIST:

FOR ANIMAL CARE AND HOUSING

Long, Heavy - Duty Slip Leashes / Cat Litter & Litter Boxes / Towels and Blankets /

Crates & Carriers / Puppy Pads / Stainless Steel Bowls & Buckets / Baby Pools/ Dog Chew Toys (Also Accepting Pet Food & Treats)

FOR RELIEF WORKERS / VOLUNTEERS / EMERGENCY SHELTERING

Energy Drinks & Non Perishable Snacks (like Nuts and Energy Bars)

Toiletries / Hand Sanitizer / Rain Ponchos / Buckets & Mops / Masks / Fans

Flashlights & Batteries / Extension Cords / Tarps / Zip Ties & Bungie Cords

Contractor Bags / Paper Towels / Toilet Paper / Paper ID Bands / Dry Erase Boards & Markers / Blankets / First Aid Kits

Gift Cards for Building Supplies - WalMart, Lowes & Home Depot

For donors wanting to provide food or other direct care, the Humane Society of Louisiana recommends providing monetary gifts to local groups in the impact zone. Funds are always urgently needed for veterinary care, medical supplies, fuel, equipment and field operations. Priorities change quickly in the aftermath of disasters, and having cash on hand enables groups to be flexible in responding to changing needs.

Volunteers wanting to assist with organizing and transporting supplies in the Greater New Orleans area and/or across country may contact the group at info@humanela.org.

In addition to dropping off needed items, local donors can support the Humane Society of Louisiana’s Florence relief effort by donating at www.HumaneLA.org or by sending tax-deductible gifts to: FLORENCE RELIEF, Humane Society of Louisiana, PO Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. Additionally, the Humane Society is always looking for trailers, RVs and portable buildings for use in disaster response and efforts. The agency is constructing a ‘Disaster Relief Staging Ground’ at its 47-acre Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mount Hermon, Washington Parish

