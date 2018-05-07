NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans celebrated in the spirit of the holiday. At the riverfront, the city observed Independence Day with a bang.

"Everybody should come to New Orleans," said Melanie Girouard. "It's the best place in the world."

Dressed in red, white and blue, people of all ages were ready for the third annual 4th Fest.

"I'm sure it'll be a great time," said Lori.

"It's a great feeling, it's a time to get away and enjoy yourself," said Rick Gonzalez.

"We usually go to the Quarter, but we read all about this and we headed down," said Susan Luther.

With music from the Victory Belles and Bag of Donuts, the party kicked off the evening's celebration on the right foot.

"It's awesome, a really special event," said Girouard. "The 4th is big for us and to do it with family and friends, it's amazing."

The star of the night though was the firework show, which no doubt put on a spectacular show.

"We are pumped," said Andrew Rose. "My little boy is 2 years old and he could not be more excited."

As they lit up the night sky, people felt a sense of pride and patriotism, which for many was the perfect ending to a perfect 4th of July.

"We live in a great country, that's what today is about," said Rose.

Hundreds attended 4th Fest, many who say it's one of the best places to watch fireworks in New Orleans.

