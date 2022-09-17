Hundreds gather to mourn Gretna children who died in house fire

“All we can do is just pray for their patience and strength to get through this" family friend Ibrahim Ayyad said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRETNA, La. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Masjid Omar Mosque Saturday to pray before burying the three children who died in a house fire.

Yousra Ayyad, Ali Ramzi, and Muhammad Ramzi were laid to rest just 24 hours after the fire.

The three siblings, 15, 8, and 2 years old, were at home when a fire broke out in their home.

State Fire Marshal Daniel Wallis said that two of the victims were found at the top of the house's staircase and the other was at the bottom. It is believed that the fire started on the first floor.

That fire is under investigation, but authorities do not suspect any kind of foul play.

More details on the fire are expected to be released Monday.

On Saturday, the Palestinian community gathered to mourn the loss of the three children.

In a tradition known as “‘Azza,” the community gathered to pray and show their support for the family.

“All we can do is just pray for their patience and strength to get through this and with the help of the family members and community we’ll be there for them as much as we can,” family friend Ibrahim Ayyad said. “There’s no right words to say to someone when a tragedy like this happens. All you can do is just be there.”