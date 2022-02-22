Hundreds of free jambalaya kits to be given away in New Orleans

This is the 2nd year for the event to also help address food security in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Zatarain's is giving away 500 jambalaya kits this morning in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras. This is the 2nd year for the event to also help address food security in New Orleans. It'll happen in the Treme neighborhood and benefit residents and musicians in the area impacted by the ongoing pandemic. They say it's a partnership with the Krewe of House Floats Uptown/Riverside.

Those who attend will also be able to enjoy music from Treme born-and-raised jazz drummer and event host, Shannon Powell, who will be playing alongside his jazz trio throughout the day.

The kit will include:

One package of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

Two packages of Zatarain’s Jambalaya Rice Mix

Go cups, koozies and other surprises

The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1313 St. Philip Street in New Orleans.