NEW ORLEANS — LSU Tiger Band alumni met in New Orleans Sunday afternoon to march for the Tigers ahead of Monday's big game.

For anyone who ever played for the LSU Tiger Band, alumni agree, it's a part of you for life.

"When you go through Tiger Band it's one of those things that impacts your life," said alum, Brad Meyers.

So before the big game in New Orleans, former Tiger Band members Ryan Thibodaux and Scott Courtright decided even though they're no longer students, it wasn't too late for them to play for the National Championship game too.

"I invited a few friends and this is what happened," Thibodaux said.

He posted a short-notice post on Facebook about a 'Tiger Ragtag' performance.

"The natty only happens once in a lifetime so I got on Facebook, social media, organized, and here you go," Courtright said.

The Facebook post calling themselves the 'Tiger Ragtag' quickly gained attention from former band members and brought together about 300 alumni.

They met at Lucy's and performed through the city. The informal march filled the streets.

"We weren't that good when I was back in school, so they get the chance to come and do it now. We're really jealous of the current tiger band members," alum Bill Caffy said.

The mini-reunion is just adding to the energy LSU fans are feeling ahead of an exciting Monday night.

RELATED: Surveillance footage: LSU Fans steal Coach O cutouts from Raising Cane's

RELATED: LSU Championship game: Events, traffic and parking restrictions and more

RELATED: Louisiana inauguration overshadowed by football championship

RELATED: Burrow, LSU No. 1 in red zone, turnovers key in championship

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.