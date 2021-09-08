Ida death toll climbs to 26 in Louisiana

That's 11 additional deaths since the last report, and all are reported from Orleans Parish. Most were heat-related deaths.

NEW ORLEANS — The death toll in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida and its aftermath has climbed substantially.

Numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday put the death toll at 26. That's 11 additional deaths from its previous report.

All of the newly reported deaths were confirmed by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office and occurred between August 30 and September 6. They included:

64-year-old man died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

74-year-old woman died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

79-year-old man died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

65-year-old man died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

73-year-old man died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

68-year-old man died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

64-year-old man died from excessive heat and possible like of O2 during an extended power outage

70-year-old woman died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

65-year-old woman died from excessive heat during an extended power outage

24-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning

44-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning

The Louisiana Department of Health says those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications.

Heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness, occurring when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heatstroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.

Warning signs of heatstroke vary but may include the following:

An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Unconsciousness

If you see any of these signs, have someone call for immediate medical assistance while you begin cooling the victim. Do the following:

Get the victim to a shady area.

Cool the victim rapidly, using whatever methods you can. For example, immerse the victim in a tub of cool water; place the person in a cool shower; spray the victim with cool water from a garden hose; sponge the person with cool water; or if the humidity is low, wrap the victim in a cool, wet sheet and fan him or her vigorously.

Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until the body temperature drops to 101-102°F.

If emergency medical personnel are delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions.

Do not give the victim alcohol to drink.

Get medical assistance as soon as possible.