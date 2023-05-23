St. Tammany prepares for hurricane season with practice drills

St. Tammany official says while they have done this for over 30 years they walk away with something new.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Hurricane season is on the horizon, and first responders from across St. Tammany Parish are at the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to make sure everyone is on the same page before disaster strikes.

Local police departments, firefighters, and the Red Cross were just a few of the agencies that came out to participate in this training.

The group started with the basics of storm surge, emergency, alert, systems, and logistics. Then they got some extra training working through scenarios that might come about in the event of a natural disaster.

Clint Ory the Director of homeland security and emergency preparedness in St. Tammany says while he has done this over 30 years he walks away with something new and addresses valuable each time.

“You can always find a better way to do a technology is something that we’re really focused on and trying to implement to help keep both from a preparedness standpoint stand in the risk through the response of even recovery," Ory says.

Ory also says while the first responders are reviewing their plans now, he encourages you to do the same. At least before next Thursday, June 1st. The start of hurricane season.