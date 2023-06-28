Families impacted by Hurricane Ida struggle as insurance claim deadline closes

A family in Edgard, fears they could be homeless soon. They have a home, but it is still unrepaired since Hurricane Ida.

EDGARD, La. — A family in Edgard, fears they could be homeless soon. They have a home, but it is still unrepaired since Hurricane Ida. And they are worried the temporary trailer will soon be taken away.

The deadline for lingering insurance claims from the storm that destroyed homes across Southeast Louisiana, is fast approaching.

“In the kitchen the entire ceiling was down,” Shalon Saul says as she tours her home.



She could have never imagined that nearly two years after Hurricane Ida, her family home in Edgard, would still be unlivable.



“It's just unfair that you do what you're supposed to do. You pay your insurance and they take you through these motions of going back and forth and for what? You know, I did right. You need to do right,” said Saul.



Shalon's mother was handicapped and ill. So, along with her daughter and nephew, all four lived in her mother's 4,000 square-foot home, to care for her. Then Ida came and destroyed it all, opening up the roof, allowing hours of wind and rain to shred their memories, room by room.



“It's so hard, so, but I got to keep pushing. I got to keep pushing. That's all I know how to do.”





But Shalon could not have known that the storm was only the beginning of a nightmare she still can not wake up from. Her contractor said for her to be made whole, would cost upward of $300,000. As supply prices went up, another said now it's more than $400,000. Her policy states her coverage comes to more than $650,000. But her insurance company said no, and wrote a check for $117,000. She went to battle with them and got another $30,000. So, with the $147,000 in claim money, she got rid of all the black mold, got a blue roof, then a new roof, put in new sheetrock, bought all the fixtures for new bathrooms, new plumbing and electrical.

Then a letter came in the mail.



“‘Unfortunately, we're not going to pay any more on this claim.’ And I already knew I was dropped at this point, but once insurance stopped paying, my contractor is like, ‘I got to move on.’ So, everything stops,” Saul remembers.



The family was bounced from RVs, to hotels, and relatives’ homes. Last year, her aunt passed away. Then, just months later, she lost her mom too. Shalon now wears her mom's image on her shirt, and her ashes around her neck.



“I feel like it was trying to break me, but I was fighting because I'm fighting for her. You know, she wanted to come home, and I'm going to get home one of these days. I'm going to get home,” Saul said with tears streaming down her face.



“I imagine there are a lot of people in Louisiana who are going through situations like this, where they don't have a place to lay their head at night,” said Saul’s attorney Wynton Yates.



Yates is an attorney with the Kherkher Law Firm. Shalon asked the firm to represent her when her case stopped moving forward.

“These folks will tell you straight up, ‘I didn't even want to contact an attorney, because I don't want it to look like I'm trying to make money. I just want to fix my house.’” said Yates.





“If the claim hasn't been fully paid yet, the likelihood that it is going to before the deadline, is really, really, really low,” said attorney Chad Wilson of the Chad T. Wilson law firms.



Wilson is an independent attorney whose firms specialize in property insurance. And he says after August 29, the second anniversary of Ida, property owners will no longer have the option to get a lawyer, and fight an unfair claim. He says studies show three quarters of people are underpaid on a claim, and around a fifth are grossly underpaid, or denied.



“Part of these studies, they found that the longer they can make the homeowner, or business owner, wait, the more likely they will accept less,” explained Wilson.



Shalon has been waiting for nearly two years, that's why she got an attorney before the deadline. Still her mediation hearing to settle keeps getting canceled and delayed. She and her daughter and nephew are living in a tiny trailer on her fiancé’s property. He lives in one next to her. He had no insurance, and got no help from FEMA, or an SBA loan. So, his home hasn't been touched since the storm.



“When I come out and do my prayers, I look at life, because if you stay in there, the walls are like, they closing in on you, especially after you're grieving,” said Saul.



Friends are going through the exact same struggle, but are scared to speak out. She’s scared with no insurance now, she'll lose what's left of the home. She's on disability for injuries she suffered, and can't afford it. People, like her cousin. “Miss Stella” help her get through the struggle, along with her toy poodle Jolét.



“I just want to come home. I see family. I see laughter. I see life again when I come home. Every day we get a new start, and that's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to just take every day as a new start and see positive,” she said.



And then the family found a poem in their mother's belongings entitled “Don't Quit.”