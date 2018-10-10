Bringing home the groceries is more of a chore Tuesday as Hurricane Michael has already brought in flooding to parts of the Mississippi coast.

For the Boudreauxs, and hundreds of other families who live in Bay St. Louis, they will have to be careful about where they leave their cars and how they plan to get home.

“It is really deep, like I said, yesterday it was to our knees, today it’s probably to our waist,” Boudreaux said.

Now, with Hurricane Michael intensifying, conditions are expected to get worse.

As of mid-day Tuesday, about 150 streets were flooded anywhere from a few inches above the surface to about one foot or more in some areas.

"Most of our people in this area have already taken precautions. They know the area very well and I’m very proud that we don’t have to go in and get people because they already know what to do,” Brian Adam said.

Brain Adam with the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency doesn’t call this a life-threatening event, but warns of possible property damage to things that are not raised off the ground.

“Right now, we’re still expecting more tidal surges and more tides moving in on us,” Adam said.

Ashley Lackey says she is making her life easy and moving somewhere else for the next two days.

“We’re just trying to get out. We have like everything packed in here, so we’re going to stay gone for a few days,” Lackey said as she motioned to her packed car.

Meanwhile, the Boudreauxs who, after Katrina, fled Slidell to Bay St. Louis, say high water is a part of their waterfront property and they’re prepared to sit tight until the water goes down.

Most of the residents who live in the area have their homes lifted about 20-25 feet off the ground, so they should be okay. However, some cars will have to likely move to higher ground to Highway 603 to keep from flooding.

