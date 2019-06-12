GRAMERCY, La. — A fiery car wreck is causing traffic delays on I-10 near the Gramercy exit, according to state police.

The fire, which according to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate was started by the car colliding with a tanker truck near the exit, began around 4:45 p.m.

A witness near the area told WWL-TV that an 18-wheeler carrying corrosive material caught fire and caught another car, which may have struck it, to also catch fire.

The witness said DOTD employees expected four to five hour delays, because they were waiting for a hazmat crew to come survey the situation.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were shut down Friday evening as crews work to contain the fire. But later in the night, eastbound traffic headed to New Orleans was resumed.

Ed. Note: Stick with WWL-TV for more on this breaking story as it develops.

