I-10 closed over Bonnet Carré spillway after multiple accidents due to fog: sheriff

The elevated stretch of the I-10 from Kenner to Laplace is closed, after multiple traffic collisions due to fog, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre tells WWLTV.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The I-10 is closed to traffic over the Bonnet Carré spillway, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said Saturday morning, minutes before 11.

Fog on the elevated stretch of the interstate roadway has caused a series of accidents, the sheriff said.

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is advising motorists to find other ways to get to their destinations.

Northbound traffic congestion on the I-10 has reached as far back as Williams Boulevard, a spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wrote in a post on Twitter.

Southbound traffic on the I-10 is being diverted away from the elevated roadway.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

Traffic cameras show motorist leaving their cars to stand on the roadway.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with new information as soon as it has been released.

