KENNER - A truck that has leaked some fuel onto the interstate has traffic headed eastbound on I-10 halted at the Williams Blvd. exit.



Fire trucks and first responders are on the scene cleaning up the spill.

Traffic sites are re-routing cars headed in from the Baton Rouge/LaPlace areas as traffic is backed up for several miles.

There was no immediate word on when the interstate would reopen.



You can track the traffic's pace on our traffic maps.

