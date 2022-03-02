x
I-10 is now open following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in New Orleans

An adult male was reportedly walking along Interstate 10 West, approaching the Carrollton Avenue exit, when he was struck by the driver of a pickup truck.
NEW ORLEANS — I-10 West is now open following a fatal traffic crash. 

Police say the crash happened around 3:42 a.m. An adult male was reportedly walking along Interstate 10 West, approaching the Carrollton Avenue exit, when he was struck by the driver of a pickup truck.  

Police say that driver did remain on scene to wait for first responders to arrive. 

