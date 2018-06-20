Larry Lemoine moved from Metairie to Bay St. Louis in 2015. The plan was to kick back and enjoy his retirement, but lately he’s life is far from relaxing.

His home off of Wren Lane is one of at least a half dozen homes in the neighborhood dealing with Rasberry Crazy Ants or Tawny Crazy Ants, as they are commonly known.

“I am totally being swarmed by these things,” said Lemoine. “If this isn’t a health hazard I really don’t know what is.”

When Eyewitness News arrived on Wednesday, Lemoine had just cleaned out thousands of the ants from all over his home. There were so many it nearly filled up a Folgers coffee can.

These insects aren’t poisonous but have multiple queens so they can be difficult to get rid of. Lemoine says the ants have started two electrical fires including one at his water well.

“The pump started shooting flames and sparks up in the air,” said Lemoine. “It was from the Crazy Ants getting into the switch that makes the well pump.”

Down the road, Guy Cucurullo is dealing with the same problem. The ants have gotten into both his house and his mother’s across the street. Recently, the ants caused a shortage and the smoke detectors started going off.

“If the alarm is going off and it’s just ants in the alarm, you really can’t tell if there’s a fire or not,” said Cucurullo. “It’s really unsafe.”

Neighbors have tried all sorts of sprays but nothing really holds them off for more than a few days. Sometimes the ants are back within just hours, according to both Cucurullo and Lemoine.

Zack Lemann at the Audubon Insectarium says the ants are resistant to common ant spray. He recommended a chemical called Fipronil and calling an exterminator but says the pests might still pose a problem.

“They can be very spread out,” said Lemann. “In that regard, it’s difficult to get that chemical to all of the ants and really get control of them.”

Lemoine has been down exterminator road before but the cost was too high for the retiree, who is on a fixed income. For now, he is hoping for the best, though remains nervous.

“I don’t know if in my sleep one night they gonna cause a short and cause a fire and I going to be caught in a fire," he said.

Neighbors don’t recall seeing these insects before Hurricane Katrina.

Eyewitness News asked experts about how the ants ended up there but research on why is still limited.

