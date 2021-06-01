'I can die happy': Cleveland Browns fan with terminal cancer gets dying wish to attend game

We told you before about Tom Seipel, the diehard Cleveland Browns fan who is dying of cancer.

CLEVELAND — A dying man’s wish has come true.

The Columbus native and Ohio State grad's dying wish was to see the Browns play one last time, and with the help of people from the podcast Angry Browns Fans and Quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily, it came true.

Not only did Seipel get to see the Browns clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2003, he got to meet the Mayfields.

10TV spoke with Seipel and asked him to sum up his experience.

“It was the best adventure of my life for sure. Outside of those monuments of family moments, it was for sure the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced. You joke, well, I could die happy now, well now I can. I’m just on Cloud 9,” Seipel said.