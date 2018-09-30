New details are emerging from a shooting that happened in Hammond on Thursday involving a State Trooper.

State police say a Trooper fired his weapon during the course of a struggle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, Eyewitness News spoke with a man who captured some of what happened on his phone.

"Right here it's like a gold Ford Ranger," Christopher Letard said as he pointed to the location.

Letard remembers seeing a man, who was later identified as Coltin LeBlanc, during a traffic stop on Highway 190 and Oak Street in Hammond around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

"The driver had both windows down, and I was sitting right here on those bricks," Letard said.

He recalls seeing a Trooper standing next to the driver's car door, as it looked like LeBlanc was searching for papers in the glove box.

"And with this hand he turns the wheel and gases it," Letard said as he demonstrated.

Somehow the Trooper is attached to the pick-up truck LeBlanc was driving.

"The officer I guess instinctively grabs the open window and grabs on to it and he's hooked it through this curve right here," Letard said.

He remembers the Trooper yelling for the driver to stop.

"Halfway down the block that's when I heard the first shots. It was a couple shots then a little space then, a couple more."

The car then stops near the Johnny's Conoco in the middle of the block.

"I'm not sure if the driver hit the brake or the officer within the door hit the brake," Letard said.

As a friend calls 911, Letard takes out his phone and begins recording. Out of respect for the deceased and the officer, he showed Eyewitness News the minute-long video, but he asked only stills be shown of LeBlanc stepping out of the truck, then collapsing. 48 seconds into the video, a bystander comes to render aid.

Eyewitness News asked Letard why he decided to come forward and share the story, he answered, "Because I see a lot of false reporting and I feel like my eyewitness account, I should lay it out there what I seen."

Letard wasn't the only person there that night. A witness who didn't want to go on camera says he didn't see the struggle, but wonders if this Trooper could have jumped off the truck.

It's unknown if there is body camera footage at this point, but the case remains open through the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Region I Detectives.

Eyewitness News reached out to LSP about the matter, a spokesperson saying at this time, there were no new updates.

