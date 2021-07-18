1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes man on I10 off-ramp

A police spokesperson said officers arrived at the scene of the crash around 3:46 a.m., where they found a man who was unresponsive on the side of the road.

NEW ORLEANS — First responders declared a man dead at the scene of a traffic collision Sunday morning on I-10 West, near the Airline Highway and Carrolton Avenue off-ramp — Exit 232.

A police spokesperson said officers arrived at the scene of the crash around 3:46 a.m., where they found a man who was unresponsive on the side of the road.

Investigators said a woman driving the silver sedan was on the off-ramp when a man reportedly walked into the roadway. Footage from the scene shows the silver sedan reached train tracks north of the off-ramp.

New Orleans Police Department and Louisiana Department of Transportation crews were on scene to close traffic to I-10 West exit 232, closing off access to Airline Highway & Carrolton Avenue. Access to that exit has reopened since.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services took the driver to a hospital for treatment

"The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release official identification of the decedent upon completion of autopsy and notification of family," NOPD spokespersons said. "Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6208."

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation of a traffic fatality this morning on I-10 West near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6208. https://t.co/rTS7HfBKRm pic.twitter.com/DTs2YWQKIi — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 18, 2021

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into traffic fatality on I-10 West at the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. Initial information shows male victim declared deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/MjbSzNOWU1 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 18, 2021