Woman dead, juvenile shot in separate shootings minutes apart in New Orleans

The two separate shooting were reported minutes from one another by NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — An Iberville-area shooting killed a woman and a Dillard-area shooting left a male juvenile wounded Friday morning, a police spokesman said.

The woman killed in the Iberville area shooting hadn't identified as of 9:00 a.m. and was killed near N. Vilere & Bienville streets, police said

The shooting in the Dillard area was reported by police on Twitter at:9:02 a.m., five minutes after NOPD's account tweeted about the Iberville area killing.

WWLTV.com learned about the Iberville area killing at 8:58 a.m. when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

Aaron Looney, an NOPD spokesperson, said police have shared all the information they could.

"The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 300 block of North Villere Street," Looney said. "Initial reports show a male victim. No further details are currently available."

Later reports from NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said the victim killed in the Iberville area shooting was a woman.

#NOPD investigating homicide in 300 block of North Villere Street. Initial reports show male victim. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/3uTGhbM5Cj — NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 8, 2021

#NOPD investigating shooting in 3500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Initial reports show juvenile male victim with gunshot wound to leg. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/C8OdukTSgC — NOPD (@NOPDNews) January 8, 2021

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scenes and talking to people who may have known, seen, or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the Iberville shooting victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

