Ida claim deadline up midnight Tuesday night

The looming deadline is here, an attorney says if you miss the deadline you're out of luck

NEW ORLEANS — Midnight Tuesday night the deadline to file insurance claims following Hurricane Ida is up.

Tuesday is August 29th marks the second anniversary of Hurricane Ida and the deadline for insurance claims.

Attorney Wynton Yates told Eyewitness Eyes, "If you haven't filed by now, there's little chance you will be able to get it filed in time to make that deadline."

Hurricane Ida caused a total of $55 billion worth of damage across Louisiana, $15 billion in Jefferson Parish. Grand Isle was essentially destroyed, every building there damaged in some way, shape or form.

Yates said, "We're talking about families that have not been able to get back in their homes in the last two years, we're talking about, we're talking about local businesses that haven't been able to open back up."

Yates says as of midnight Tuesday night, property and business owners won't be able to get a lawyer and fight an unfair claim after the deadline.

"It prescribes which means after tomorrow you are no longer allowed to file suit against the insurance company."



Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued a statement last week, saying in part, "Policyholders need to take action to make sure they get the full amount they are owed under their coverage."

Yates said, "Once you file that lawsuit, you've got it filed you are in the stream you can continue to fight to get the money you need."

The deadline will not be extended. Yates says the people of Louisiana are resilient and will fight to get what they deserve.

"These insurance companies decided they do not want to do right by the people they are supposed to do right by."