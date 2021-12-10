Ida-delayed Supreme Court arguments set for next week

The court issued a statement Tuesday saying oral arguments will be held Monday through Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Supreme Court arguments that were postponed last month due to Hurricane Ida have been set for next week.

The arguments will be held in person before the justices. However, attendance will be limited and coronavirus precautions will still be observed. Only those whose cases are being argued and their attorneys can attend.

Others who want to watch can view the court’s live stream at livestream.lasc.org.