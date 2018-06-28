The New Orleans City Council wants Entergy New Orleans to explain why frequent power outages plague customers even on bright and sunny days and why the utility has yet to make a shift toward clean and renewable power sources.

During Thursday's Utility Committee meeting, council members demanded to know why customers are regularly left in the dark on days in which there is no bad weather.

The council said they are giving Entergy a week to present a reliability plan that addresses the concerns.

City Council Vice President Helena Moreno noted that during the past two months, 86 percent of outages happened during fair weather.

Melonie Stewart, Entergy’s vice president of customer service, said some outages are due to aging equipment, while others are due to squirrels on lines, trees falling or wind.

“There’s a lot of connections on the pole that due to vibrations can fail,” she said.

That answer did not sit well with council members.

“We have to get to a better place,” District D Councilman Jared Brossett said. “Y’all need to show us a plan to make these equipment failures stop. I’m extremely not happy.”

"We ain’t the only people on the planet with squirrels," District B Councilman Jay Banks said. "What do (Jefferson Parish and neighboring areas) do different that we aren’t doing here?"

The committee also wanted to know why after two years it seems renewable energy, such as solar panels and wind power, is not a priority for them.

"If … you were focused on renewables like you were focused on the power plant (we’d have different results)," Council President Jason Williams told Entergy representatives.

At one point during the meeting, a frustrated Williams stood up and walked away from his seat on the dais.

That frustration, council members said, stemmed from the fact that, Entergy has so far only provided 5 megawatts of a proposed 100 megawatts of the renewable energy it promised back in 2017. Back in 2016, Entergy presented a proposal for 20 megawatts of renewable energy.

Councilmembers said that wasn't good enough and that the project clearly wasn't a priority.

Entergy officials said they haven't been able to provide the 100 megawatts of renewable energy because it's a lengthy process that includes complicated bids and negotiation.

During public comment, some residents said they felt that after the recent paid-actor scandal, Entergy doesn't care about credibility but only money.

"When is the council going to punish (Entergy)?" asked Pat Bryant, a community activist. "Entergy acts like you work for them."

Financing to run Entergy New Orleans is on the line, utility officials have said, adding that the City Council must approve those funds by June 30.

The council said they would wait until July 12 to take a look at the financing plan.

Entergy officials have said the money they are requesting is not tied to a specific project but to help run the entire business.

