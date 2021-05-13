If you hear loud buzzing in New Orleans Thursday night— it's not a giant mosquito, but you're close

The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite, and Rodent Control Board urges citizens to protect themselves from mosquito bites, a statement said.

NEW ORLEANS — People in parts of New Orleans Thursday night might hear a loud buzzing sound, courtesy of the city of New Orleans.

New Orleans residents across several neighborhoods on the east side of the Mississippi River might ask themselves what sounds like a giant mosquito Thursday between 8 p.m. to 11: 30 p.m.?

There are many things that sound like mosquitos, but the loud buzzing that will be heard between South Claiborne Avenue and the Mississippi River as well as throughout the Lower and Upper 9th Wards is coming from something else that's buzzing through the humid New Orleans air.

NOMTRCB is what's making the noise in New Orleans Thursday night, through the air, over the water, and on the ground.

Planes & trucks will be spraying for adult mosquitos.

Here are a few safety tips from NOMTRCB on how to protect yourself and your home from mosquitoes, and dial 311 to report mosquito issues.

Protecting Yourself

Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Use air-conditioning and make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants while outside.

The CDC recommends using repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

When using repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Protecting Your Home

Eliminate standing water around your home, where mosquitoes breed.

Remove trash and clutter, dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water. Turn over wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.

Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as pet dishes or bird baths. Scrub the side of the containers each week to remove any eggs that have been deposited.

Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened and collected water should be used within one week.

Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles or stock them with fish.

Report illegal dumping, water leaks and unattended swimming pools by calling 311.

Call 311 report mosquito problems.

Tires are easily filled with rainwater and collect leaves and litter which provides ideal breeding sites for mosquito larvae. Eliminating scrap tire dumps will eliminate a prolific mosquito habitat.