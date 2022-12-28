Illegal dumping in New Orleans East continues to cause problems

Illegally dumped tires are causing problems for firefighters.

NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping especially of tires continues to cause problems, especially in New Orleans East.

DOTD has picked up 30,000 tires in the East since January, with crews picking up 300-500 a day.

Scott Boyle from the department says clean up crews have made a difference, and we can attest to that. Eyewitness News told you about the tires on Michoud Boulevard back in October.

The department has worked to clean the area up, "Since we have been picking up in October we’ve picked up 7500 tires so far just at Michoud and I-10 alone,” Boyle said.

“We’re limited by how much the recycling facility can take,” he said. “We’ve been working every weekend, Friday for tires, Saturday and Sunday for other construction and debris.”

Meanwhile on Monday, plumes of black smoke covered New Orleans as crews worked to extinguish a huge car fire on Old Gentility Road in the East.

Firefighters said two cars and some tires appeared to be dumped illegally before they were set on fire.

On this stretch of road, tires, upon tires, upon tires, have been illegally dumped, all right next to two cars that were torched earlier this week.

“Whenever there is a build up of tires or really any type of construction material or debris, there is a risk of a fire hazard especially under a bridge structure," said Boyle.

As for those cleaning up this mess made by others, the road to beauty is still a long way off as long as there’s tires.