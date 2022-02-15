x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Images from overnight: Lafourche house fire

The homeowner says everyone was able to get out of the home safely.
Credit: Bayou Blue Fire Department

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Firefighters in Lafourche Parish say the cause of a fire in the 800 block of St. Charles Bypass Road remains under investigation this morning.  

First responders received the call around 11:00 p.m. and found a 2-story residential home fully engulfed in flames.  According to firefighters at the Bayou Blue Fire Department, the second story was already starting to collapse. 

The homeowner said everyone was able to safely escape.  

A team of first responders from Bayou Blue's Fire Department, the Volunteer Fire Department Lafourche Fire District # 1, Acadian Ambulance Service, and Terrebonne 911 assisted with the call.  

Credit: Bayou Blue Fire Department
Credit: Bayou Blue Fire Department

On Monday Night, February 14th 2022 at approximately 11:05 PM, the Bayou Blue Fire Department responded to a reported...

Posted by Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

RELATED: Live flame thrower on French Quarter balcony a cause for alarm

RELATED: Nice Tuesday with high fire danger, storms possible Thursday

 

In Other News

Rebuilding in St. John Parish is slow but steady