Images from overnight: Lafourche house fire

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Firefighters in Lafourche Parish say the cause of a fire in the 800 block of St. Charles Bypass Road remains under investigation this morning.

First responders received the call around 11:00 p.m. and found a 2-story residential home fully engulfed in flames. According to firefighters at the Bayou Blue Fire Department, the second story was already starting to collapse.

The homeowner said everyone was able to safely escape.

A team of first responders from Bayou Blue's Fire Department, the Volunteer Fire Department Lafourche Fire District # 1, Acadian Ambulance Service, and Terrebonne 911 assisted with the call.