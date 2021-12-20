BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating an in-custody death in Washington Parish. Investigators were requested by the Bogalusa Police Department to assist them look into an in-custody death within the city limits. Troopers say this is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.
"In-custody death" being investigated in Washington Parish
