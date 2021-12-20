x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

"In-custody death" being investigated in Washington Parish

Troopers say this is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
Generic image for Washington Parish Developing News

BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating an in-custody death in Washington Parish.  Investigators were requested by the Bogalusa Police Department to assist them look into an in-custody death within the city limits.  Troopers say this is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

SPORTS: Saints shutout Bucs to keep playoff hopes alive

AMBER ALERT: Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted in Collin County town of Fairview, officials say

In Other News

Three family members killed in crash on I-49, two survivors in critical condition