Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how

NEW ORLEANS — Renters in New Orleans who are at risk of having their power disconnected by Entergy due to a past-due bill may get some financial assistance from the City of New Orleans.

The mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3 at Joe Brown Park Recreational Center 5601 Read Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until capacity is reached.

The meeting will help eligible residents who are past due on their electricity bill and have applied for rental assistance through the City of New Orleans but have not received utility assistance.

Residents must provide the utility account number to make delinquent payments on the account. Payments will be made directly to the utility provider.

Applicants must provide the following:

• A form of identification

• Proof of address and/or current lease

• Proof of current total household income

• Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill