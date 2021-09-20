In Jail: Man calls 911, threatens to shoot New Orleans mayor over trash pileup, reports say

New Orleans man, Daniel P. Jenkins, 59, is accused of telling 911 operators he would go to Cantrell’s office on Monday to shoot her if he couldn’t get trash service.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans man has been arrested for threatening to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell because trash has been piling on curbs across the city since before Hurricane Ida, according to a report from the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Fifty-nine-year-old, Daniel P. Jenkins, is accused of calling 911 around noon Sunday, and during the recorded call, he told operators he would go to Cantrell’s office on Monday to shoot her if he couldn’t get trash service or at least find someone to answer his questions, the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported Monday.



Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were sent to Jenkins' home in the Lake Terrace Neighborhood area and arrested him.

Jenkins claimed he was just sick of being charged by the Sewerage & Water Board without getting any services in return, according to police.

He faces a single count of terrorizing.

Jenkins isn't the only one frustrated with the city's struggles with trash removal, an issue that began long before Hurricane Ida.

On Saturday, New Orleanians marched in the rain to City Hall to tell the city officials they've had enough of the stench, taking their garbage and leaving it outside the building.

Some areas in the city haven't had their garbage picked up since before Hurricane Ida, and debris from the storm needs to be picked up too.

Officials met Friday in the city council chambers with representatives from Metro and other waste companies.

Cantrell's administration told the New Orleans City Council that no one is willing to pick up the garbage, saying the pay wasn't an issue — but demonstrators speaking to WWLTV on Saturday said they don't believe it.