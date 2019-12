Paying tribute to some of the notable New Orleanians we lost in 2019 - including famed musicians, restaurateurs, activists, artists and journalists.

No list like this can ever be complete, but here we pay tribute to these notables who left us in the past year.

Remembering notable locals we lost in 2019 Malcolm "Mac" Rebennack Jr., better known as Dr. John, the pianist, singer and songwriter known as worldwide ambassador for New Orleans music. Art Neville, the eldest member of the city’s first family of funk, famous for founding and performing with seminal music groups the Meters and the Neville Brothers. Leah Chase, the beloved “queen of Creole cuisine” whose Dooky Chase’s restaurant in Treme served two U.S. presidents and stood as a landmark of the Civil Rights era. Cokie Roberts, political reporter and analyst at ABC News and NPR, whose parents, Hale and Lindy Boggs, were political legends in Washington, D.C. and their native New Orleans. Vaughan Johnson, a hard-hitting linebacker who was famously part of the New Orleans Saints' "Dome Patrol" in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Ronnie Virgets, a longtime New Orleans print and broadcast journalist, writer, columnist and Emmy award-winning feature reporter. Chef Michael Uddo, who made his mark on the New Orleans dining scene in the 1990s with G&E Courtyard Grill. William Detweiler, who advocated for fellow military veterans as National Commander of the American Legion and a leader of the National WWII Museum. New Orleans chef Carl Schaubhut, who gained acclaim for opening two restaurants, DTB and Bacobar. Dr. Mark Peters, a physician who led East Jefferson General Hospital for 15 years as its chief executive officer. Nancy Parker, an award-winning anchor at WVUE-TV, whose 30 years in broadcasting developed her reputation for covering hard news with heart. Former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, Louisiana’s first female chief executive. C.J. Morgan, a popular and top-rated morning radio host in New Orleans for nearly two decades. Chuck Edwards, longtime New Orleans Saints and Pelicans public address announcer. Earl Bernhardt, the co-founder of the Tropical Isle bar and co-inventor of the world famous "Hand Grenade" beverage. Ray Brandt, one of Louisiana’s most successful car dealers, whose automotive group grew to 11 dealerships and led to his generous philanthropy. Ernest Gaines, the acclaimed author of 'A Lesson Before Dying' and 'The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." Holly Clegg, cookbook author and Advocate food columnist. The Rev. Jerome LeDoux, who pastored St. Augustine Catholic Church in Treme as it successfully fought off closure after Hurricane Katrina. Don Brady, an award-winning local theater director, actor and longtime drama professor at Loyola University. Rev. Samson “Skip” Alexander, a New Orleans pastor, civil rights leader and photographer who befriended and worked alongside Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. James "Jimmy" Coleman Jr., a businessman, philanthropist and developers whose properties included the Hilton Riverside & Windsor Court Hotel. Wesley Schmidt, owner of Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, grand marshal of Storyville Stompers and a founder of MOMS Ball. Former Jefferson Parish Councilman T.J. “Butch” Ward, who etched a 24-year career on the council before term limits forced his retirement. Paul Frederick, a longtime teacher, administrator and principal at Jesuit High School. Rolland Golden, the acclaimed Louisiana artist whose realist paintings earned him an international following and exhibitions around the world. Allen "Alpo" Poche, local musician and guitarist who was a member of the local favorite Benny Grunch and the Bunch. John Walton (left), of the "Walton and Johnson" comedy radio duo which began in New Orleans in the 1980s and became syndicated nationally. Peter Lambousy, who worked at several TV stations, including WWL-TV, as a photojournalist. Spencer Bohren, a much-respected and widely traveled New Orleans folk- and blues-based guitarist and visual artist, whose career spanned more than 50 years. Frank France, who educated generations of New Orleans-area children at Kehoe-France School, a private school he founded with his wife. Isaac Joseph, who led the Jefferson Parish public school system as its first African-American superintendent. Manuel Randazzo Sr., a co-creator of the Randazzo king cake and the last surviving co-creator of the Randazzo family recipe. Otis Washington, whose stellar coaching career included years at St. Augustine High School, LSU and Southern University. William “Bill” Oliver, a former president of AT&T Louisiana who also had been chairman of the New Orleans economic alliance GNO Inc. Dave Bartholomew, the music producer, songwriter, trumpeter and bandleader whose chart-topping partnership with Fats Domino helped create rock ‘n’ roll. Gordon Burgess, who led Tangipahoa Parish as its parish president for three decades. Attorney Henry Julien Jr., a former prosecutor, assistant state attorney general, and Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge (as was his wife). Barry Fox, a New Orleans architect celebrated not only for the homes he designed but also for his dedication to historic preservation. Hays Thompson Jr., who worked for WWL-TV for 17 years in the 1960s and 70s as production manager. Leigh “Little Queenie” Harris, a star of the New Orleans music scene in the 1970s and 80s with her band Li’l Queenie and the Percolators. Br. William "Billy" Dardis, S.J., who spent more than 55 years at Jesuit High School with a range of assignments that included alumni director special projects and cheerleader moderator. Judge Angelique Reed, the first African-American judge to serve on New Orleans' First City Court and the senior judge there. Jamie Hayes, the artist whose whimsical paintings (shown at his French Quarter gallery) were collected by fans all over the world. Capt. Theophile Bourgeois, beloved fishing guide, charter boat captain and pilot. Ardley Hanemann Jr., former president of Cabrini High School who also worked in public relations and leadership for Jesuit, Lykes Bros. & Orpheus. Franklin J.P. Augustus, stunt pilot, flight instructor, president of the Lake Charles Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. and a mentor to local at-risk youth. Roland Von Kurnatowski, businessman and former owner of Tipitina’s and the Orpheum Theater. Berthe Amoss, who built a career as an author and illustrator of children's books. She also taught, designed Advent calendars and wrote a column on children’s literature for The Times-Picayune. Bob Fortus, a longtime Times-Picayune writer who won national awards for his painstaking coverage of horse racing in New Orleans over three decades. Cathy Long, who continued a family legacy of service by winning her husband Rep. Gillis Long’s seat in Congress after his death. Dr. Luis Balart, a specialist in diseases of the liver who helped develop a cure for hepatitis C. Ricky Paulin, jazz clarinetist who played with the band of his late father, Ernest “Doc” Paulin, as well as his siblings in the Paulin Brothers Brass Band. Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports journalist and daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger. David "Jelly Roll Justice" Averbuck, a longtime disc jockey and program host at WWOZ Radio. Charles Detraz, a local salesman and actor whose credits included dozens of commercials, feature films and TV appearances. D. Eric Bookhardt, a photographer, art critic and contributor to numerous publications including Gambit. Connie Jones, a trumpeter and cornet player well known in traditional jazz circles here and across the country. Morris Reed Jr., a personal injury and criminal defense attorney well known in the New Orleans legal community. Jerry Jumonville, a colorful New Orleans saxophonist whose distinctive tone decorated recordings and performances by local and national artists. Marjorie Cowen, who had been a university administrator in Cleveland before moving here with her husband, Scott Cowen, former Tulane University president. Charles Malachias, who opened, owned and operated the French Quarter restaurant Café Maspero for 43 years. Abbie Jewel “Kitty” West, who dazzled Bourbon Street audiences in the 1950s and 60s as her alter ego, Evangeline the Oyster Girl. Thad Cochran, a seven-term Republican congressman who represented his home state of Mississippi. Dr. Jayaraman "Jay" Rao, neurologist at LSU Health and Ochsner and Director of LSU's Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center. Patricia Kennedy Livingston, a longtime New Orleans newspaper columnist who also was an active civic volunteer and stage performer. Playwright, actor and civil rights activist John O’Neal, who co-founded the seminal Free Southern Theater and later founded Junebug Productions. Milton "Whitey" Bush, a noted musician, conductor and music educator. Bush was co-founder of the New Orleans Summer Pops and the former conductor of the New Orleans Concert Band. Elsie Brupbacher Martinez, former newspaper reporter who also co-wrote two books, Uptown/Downtown: Growing up in New Orleans and Henriette Delille: Rebellious Saint. Popular New Orleans barber Wilbert "Chill" Wilson Sr., who became an icon in post-Katrina New Orleans. John Pecoul Jr., a New Orleans professor and civic leader who served as the first executive director of the city's Human Relations Committee. Paul "Lil' Buck" Sinegal, a blues guitarist remembered as one of Lafayette's most beloved musicians. James Achilles "Jimmy" Nassikas, a noted hotelier who helped to develop the Royal Orleans and Royal Sonesta hotels. M.I. Scoggin, a mainstay of New Orleans theater who was acclaimed for the variety of roles she took on, ranging from Edith Piaf and a retired stripper to a Catholic nun. Evelyn Cruse-Blanchard, the first female athletic director for the Jefferson Parish Public School System. Dee Smith, a longtime local advertising executive. Bruce McConduit, who served more than two decades as the first African-American elected to a Municipal Court judgeship in Orleans Parish. Bishop Roger Morin, whose seven years as bishop of Biloxi, Miss. followed 40 years of service in New Orleans. New Orleans Police Commander Doug Eckert, who served on the force for 22 years, joining as a recruit and rising through the ranks. Dominican Father Neal McDermott, a priest in the Archdiocese of New Orleans since 1984, longtime pastor at St. Dominic and former campus minister at Loyola University. Dr. Robert Barsley, one of the country’s most talented forensic dentists, who helped countless crime victims, Hurricane Katrina victims and victims of Pan Am Flight 759.

