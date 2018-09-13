Prisoners at the Louisiana State Penitentiary helped officers catch a fellow inmate who attacked an officer Wednesday morning.

According to the state’s department of corrections, the incident happened around 7 a.m. when an inmate, 52-year-old David Settlemeyer, struck a correctional officer in the back of her head with a metal lawnmower wheel bracket. A scuffle ensued, but when Settlemeyer realized officers were responding to the incident, he fled to another building.

According to the department of corrections, several other inmates alerted officers to Settlemeyer’s whereabouts and helped capture him.

The officer’s injuries were not life threatening, and an investigation is underway.

Settlemeyer is serving a life sentence as an habitual offender for murder out of Calcasieu Parish. His criminal record includes other convictions out of the parish including simple kidnapping and attempted second degree kidnapping.

