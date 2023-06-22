Man found dead in St. Tammany Parish jail early Thursday morning

A 64-year-old man was apparently seen by medics Wednesday night, they found him unresponsive early Thursday morning.

COVINGTON, La. — A 64-year-old prisoner was found dead early Thursday morning at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center after he reported that he wasn't feeling well the night before, according to STPSO.

The man reportedly alerted medical staff on Wednesday night but no immediate medical concerns were detected. He was transferred to a medical observation dorm in the jail, so he could be monitored more closely.

At 2:45 a.m. the 64-year-old was found unresponsive. An ambulance arrived but emergency medics were unable to detect signs of life.

The Metairie man had been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on March 24 on charges of forgery, bank fraud, identity theft and drug charges.

STPSO said they do not suspect any, "foul play," but the man's body was turned over on Thursday to the parish coroner for further examination.