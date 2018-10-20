An inmate died following a fight at Angola prison Saturday morning.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, the fight broke out around 10 a.m. Saturday and involved 46-year-old Derrick Williams and another inmate. The name of the other inmate involved in the fight is being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation.

Williams collapsed following the fight and was unresponsive. He was rushed to the prison treatment center where he died a short time later.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Penitentiary are investigating the incident. Officials will await the outcome of an autopsy to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

