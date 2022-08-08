Man freed from prison after wrongful conviction 25 years ago; 3 years after uncle was released

Cedric Dent was released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary Monday afternoon.

LOUISIANA, USA — Cedric Dent, incarcerated in 1997 for murder, tearfully embraced his mother after he was exonerated by the state of Louisiana and freed from Angola State Prison Monday afternoon.

Earline Brooks Colbert, Dent's mother, was elated to see her son again after 25 years of incarceration.

It was a familiar feeling for her after waiting 42 years to hug her brother, Elvis Brooks who was released from Angola in 2019 after his murder conviction was vacated.

Both Dent and Brooks secured their release thanks to the help of Innocence Project New Orleans.

"Earline Brooks Colbert is Dent’s mother and Brooks’ sister," the IPNO said in a Facebook post. "She has survived decades of her family’s wrongful incarceration through a deep faith that justice would eventually be done."

Dent was convicted of shooting and murdering Anthony Melton in the St. Thomas Housing Project in 1997.

However, Melton's cousin Jerry Hamilton was the sole witness that police said could identify the shooter despite numerous other people at the scene of the shooting, according to the IPNO.

An investigation from IPNO found that the state of Louisiana had hidden documents that revealed other witnesses gave a different description of the shooter that did not match Dent, as well as an initial description by Hamilton himself that also did not match Dent.

IPNO filed claims for post-conviction relief in May 2022. Ultimately, the state agreed to dismiss the case as Dent's constitutional rights were violated, and his conviction was vacated Monday.