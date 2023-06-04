New Orleans’ 911 agency flagged for credit card misuse, Inspector General audit says

The audit revealed that the agency used over $30,000 in public funds over three years for a holiday party, gifts, and gift cards for employees.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Office of Inspector General report finds that the city’s 911 agency violated department policies and state bid laws regarding the department’s credit card use.

In the investigation by the OIG the watchdog agency found that the Orleans Parish Communication District, which runs the city’s 911 call center, made questionable credit card purchases over three years that violated department policies and state laws.

The OIG’s audit examined 270 credit card transactions totaling $865,000 from 2019 to 2021.

Among other violations, the audit revealed that the agency used over $30,000 in public funds over those three years for ‘goods and services’ that ‘lacked a public purpose’ and may have violated the Louisiana Constitution. It also revealed that about 44% of credit card purchases were not approved which totaled more than $220,000.

The audit reports that some of those purchases were for such things as employee appreciation gifts, gift cards for employees, and an Employee Holiday Celebration in 2021.

Here is what the OIG audit found:

Purchases were not approved in accordance with OPCD policy for 44% of the credit card transactions tested, totaling $220,321, during the three-year scope period.

Receipts were not uploaded to the credit card management system in a timely manner for 33% of the charges tested, totaling $204,847, during the three-year scope period.

OPCD used public funds to purchase $7,769 in goods and services that appeared to lack a public purpose and may have violated the Louisiana Constitution. When projected to the population, OPCD incurred expenses of $30,306 which appeared to lack a public purpose during the three-year scope period.

OPCD did not follow Louisiana Public Bid Law when making purchases related to generator repairs and maintenance, totaling $83,065.

OPCD did not provide support to show that purchases were solicited in accordance with OPCD policy, totaling $530,383 during the three-year scope period.

OPCD’s employees provided written descriptions of their credit card purchases that were consistent with the type of transaction for all credit card charges tested in accordance with policy.

In his audit, Inspector General Edward Michel made several recommendations for OPCD including training for employees to ensure policy compliance and to amend the agency’s credit card policies with a timeframe for reporting and submitting purchase receipts.

“Our mission is to prevent and detect fraud, waste, and abuse and also determine whether agencies that receive City funds are being good stewards of the City’s limited resources,” said.

“OPCD has agreed to implement the recommendations that we have suggested in this report which will improve the effectiveness and efficiency of this critical infrastructure entity.”