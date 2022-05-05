Instagram worthy restaurants & bars in New Orleans

These days, people want spots where the food and the atmosphere both look good.

NEW ORLEANS — Jack Rose Restaurant: 2031 St Charles Ave FL 1 (inside the Pontchartrain Hotel)

A conversation about Instagram and restaurants has to start with Jack Rose in the Pontchartrain Hotel. this spot all over social media, specifically this painting of rapper Lil Wayne by New Orleans artist Ashley Longshore.

"The intention was never to be an Instagram hotspot, but there was just some magic that occurred with the design here," explains Jeffrey Cutaiar, the Director of Food & Beverage with the Pontchartrain Hotel.

He says that society's Instagram obsession is changing how the concepts for restaurants are developed.

"The bar has been raised over the years in restaurants and hospital to create spaces that are curated very intelligently and for a specific audience and to have aesthetic that is memorable," explains Cutaiar.

La Vie En Rose Cafe: 1420 Annunciation St Suite 2117 (in the Saulet Apartment Building)

At La Vie En Rose Cafe, the owner knows that when a space looks good, people want to stay longer.

Kirby Jones moved her creole coffee shop to the Saulet Apartment building on Annunciation about two months ago. She's added bits and pieces of old school New Orleans.

"That's the vibe that I want from here. The experience of authentic New Orleans with a splash of new things and just fun," says Jones.

The "La Vie En Rose" sign screams take a picture here and the counter is like a secret garden.

"Our drinks are also really Instagrammable. We have a beautiful floral rose cold brew. We steep rose petals into Louisiana cane syrup. We add that into the coffee."

And you can take a selfie or choose another image to put in the froth on your drinks.

Peacock Room: 501 Tchoupitoulas St (inside the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot)

Let's keep it pretty and move over to the Peacock Room in Hotel Fontenot on Tchoupitoulas.

The hotel has a more modern feel but the Peacock Room is like stepping into a jewel box.

Jessica Retif with the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot says guests come with selfie sticks, ready for photos.

"'There's this lovely lounge area with the sofas and there's just all these little hidden jewels with the birdcages and knick-knacks and books and pillows, so much going on," says Retif.

The inspiration behind the whole vibe is an art piece called The Peacock Room.

"Of course, at the Peacock Room we have several peacocks...Clancy, Clarenese, Claronce," says Retif.

NOLA Art Bar: 2128 St Claude Ave

Let's head over to the corner of Rampart and Elysian Fields for NOLA Art Bar.

Owner DJ Johnson also owns the bookstore Baldwin & Co. right across the courtyard. Now, he's bringing books into a bar atmosphere.

"We want to stimulate the mind through literature and libations," says Johnson.

He designed the space with Instagram in mind.

There's amazing art inside and outside, even the book selections inspire you to snap a photo.

"The curation of the books...they have funny titles. Some of the genres that we put 'Things you miss about New Orleans....things that make you think about New Orleans," says Johnson.

He changes the space every few months to keep it fresh.

Birdy's Behind the Bower: 1320 Magazine St

If brunch is more your speed, head to Birdy's on Magazine. The space proves that restaurants are being strategic about creating memorable visual moments.

Kara McGuire is the creative director of Minmoo Studio and Ashlee Arceneaux Jones, is designer & illustrator at Small Chalk. They were brought in as Birdy's was being designed to make sure the restaurant gave customers an experience.

"I think there's no denying we live in a digital world where people are on instagram, and it's easy marketing. It's a way to get a quick, 'that was a cute space.' I want to be in that space, that environment."

And there are a lot of elements that make you want to be in Birdy's.

"We have the wallpaper. We have the swing. We have the menus, decals on the door, a ton of little birdy's hiding in places around the restaurant," says Arceneaux Jones.