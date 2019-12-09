NEW ORLEANS — WWL-AM management sent an internal memo to staff members today, vowing to find out who is behind an anti-gay slur tweeted from the station's Twitter account.

That slur was directed against talk show host Seth Dunlap.

Dunlap, who is also a Saints reporter for the station, is gay and recently published a personal essay about Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his relationship with the anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family.

He has not directly commented on the tweet, but said that "The hate that has infected our society is threatening to tear us apart."

Dunlap announced he would take Wednesday night off from his show to reflect and decompress.

A source tells us today's memo expressed outrage at the tweet and whoever sent it. It also said managers had apologized to Dunlap and given him their full support.

Ed. Note: WWL Radio and WWL-TV share content, but are separate entities owned by different companies.