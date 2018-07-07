NEW ORLEANS - A traffic alert for people driving Uptown -- the SELA project has a new closure.

Road closed signs and heavy equipment are stationed around Magazine and Louisiana, the latest spot to close as the SELA Project moves forward.

"Everyday that you wake up and you don't know what's going on and the next thing you know there's construction the next day and it keeps crawling further and further over," Lauren Chemin said.

The project aims to help with drainage and reduce flooding. While that's great news, closing the intersection to do that, isn't ideal.

"When you plan your morning out and you realize you can't get there it's a little difficult and it's a little annoying," Chemin said.

For about the next 30 days, drivers headed east on Magazine will detour on Delachaise Street. Those headed west will detour in either direction on Louisiana.

"The people on the other side want to come to us they couldn't make it," Hieu Doan said. "The ones who have a detour just go elsewhere, they don't want to deal with it."

The owner of Boil Seafood House, Doan appreciates the open communication with project leaders. He says they reached out to him about a month ahead of time to let him know what was going to be happening.

However, it's day two of the closure and already he's feeling the effects.

"We do about half of the sales that we normally do," he said. "I talked to some of my workers and we said start to bracing because it's going ot be slow and we're going to start cutting hours down."

Doan is among many though who are trying to stay optimistic.

"I talked to one of the workers earlier this morning and they say they'll move the process quicker," he said. "Hopefully they get iti done in a couple of weeks, I think they're going to get it done in a couple weeks, keeping my fingers crossed."

Because while a pain now, residents say the finished product will be worth it.

"It's going to be nice, but for a month that's a long time," he said.

"I do understand and try to be patient with the fact that it takes a lot of time to excavate everything and replace everything and upgrade new materials," Chemin said. "I just hope they're doing the best job they can that they're not going to have to tear it up again in the next five to ten years."

Another closure will be in effect starting Monday, July 9th. The City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will close the intersection at Magazine Street and Nashville Avenue for three weeks, weather permitting, to repair two damaged lines.

Following the drainage line repairs, the full intersection will be re-paved in asphalt to address the dip in the roadway. Public safety is our top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near this construction site.

Lake- and river-bound traffic on Nashville Avenue will be re-routed to Jefferson Avenue between Tchoupitoulas Street and St. Charles Avenue. Up- and downtown bound traffic on Magazine Street will be re-routed to State Street between Tchoupitoulas Street and St. Charles Avenue.

