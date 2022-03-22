Interstate closed over Atchafalaya Basin from Lafayette

The crash involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles.

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. — Troopers are currently on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound at mile post 134, which is the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish.

The crash is located one mile west of the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah and involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles.

Both eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 are closed at this time. The designated detour is Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.