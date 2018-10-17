NEW ORLEANS -- A woman who says she was raped as a 14-year-old girl angrily denounced her alleged attacker from the witness stand Wednesday morning, crying, yelling and pointing at the defendant as she vowed to fight to make sure he is never around children, “not even his own.”

LaToya Gaines, 41, accused Gerard Ladmirault, 55, of sexually assaulting her when she was 14-years-old and he was 28, back in 1991. Her testimony in Ladmirault’s trial came exactly 27 years and one day after the alleged incident.

MORE: Women hope justice delayed isn’t justice denied in 1991 rape case

The defense rested without calling any witnesses and left Ladmirault’s fate with the jury of five women and one man.

Prosecutor Jason Napoli gave an impassioned closing statement, urging the jury to finally stand with Gaines after her original case against Ladmirault in 1991 was dropped, two previous trials ended in hung juries and after a separate jury acquitted Ladmirault of raping another woman by accepting his claim that the sex was consensual.

Gaines cried and rocked back and forth throughout her testimony. She has testified twice before against him, in 2015 and 2016, after she decided to revive the charges against him in 2014. She explained on the witness stand that her mother had her sign a sworn statement dropping the charges in October 1991, but she didn’t understand what she was signing at the time.

Gaines said her since-deceased mother, Sharon Gaines, was a drug addict at the time who could not support her and her younger brothers. She said it took seeing Ladmirault dropping a teenage girl off at Warren Easton High School in 2014 to reawaken her desire to have Ladmirault prosecuted.

“I managed to lock this away in Pandora’s box and grew a thicker skin,” she testified. “But when I saw that little girl jump out of the truck, it made me realize he didn’t stop. And I thought, if he would do this to somebody else, it would be my fault.”

In his closing arguments, Ladmirault’s defense attorney David Belfield told the jury not to be swayed by histrionics.

“You’re not here to decide on who shouts and point fingers,” Belfield said. “We’re not at the Academy Awards. We’re not here to judge acting. It’s not about theatrics, who can shout the loudest, who can cry the biggest tears.”

Jurors also heard testimony Wednesday morning from the retired commander of the New Orleans Police Crime Lab, Harry O’Neal, who tested evidence in 1991 after police had collected it from Ladmirault’s residence. Gaines reported the incident right away to police and told them Ladmirault ejaculated on her face and chest, then wiped the semen off with a white towel.

O’Neal said he tested the white towel police found at the house, which he said was improperly placed in the same bag as a pair of Ladmirault’s underwear. He said both the towel and the underwear tested positive for large amounts of semen. He said there was a remote possibility of “transference,” meaning the semen could have gotten on the towel from the underwear or vice-versa, but he said it was such a large amount that it was highly unlikely.

Because of her mother’s struggles with drugs, Gaines, her mother and her two younger brothers were living with a neighbor of her mother’s sister in October 1991. That neighbor, Cynthia Carrier, also testified Wednesday, telling jurors she trusted Ladmirault until the moment Gaines stumbled into the house crying, with semen still on her face, alleging that Ladmirault had forced her to perform oral sex.

Carrier said she called the police and never confronted Ladmirault about the allegations. She said Gaines “didn’t lie to me or anything like that, so I believed her.” She dropped a bombshell with new information that didn’t come up in the previous trials when she claimed Sharon Gaines told her Ladmirault’s younger brother and sister had paid her off to drop the charges.

Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson later ruled that was hearsay, but Carrier said she regretted not reporting it to the police at the time.

During cross-examination, Belfield homed in on some inconsistencies in Gaines’ testimony. Gaines testified that Ladmirault drove her back to Carrier’s house after the incident and showed her a gun in his truck, threatening to kill her if she said anything. But she never mentioned that in her interview with police the next morning.

“Why didn’t you tell the police about the gun?” Belfield asked Gaines.

“Because it wasn’t in the house,” she replied. “I guess I didn’t think it was relevant. I just knew he pulled it out from under the seat (in the truck).”

Gaines seemed confused when Belfield pressed her about whether she was wearing a blouse at the time of oral sexual battery or if she had taken it off. He said she had previously testified that the semen got on her blouse, but then she said he had made her take the blouse off and it was lying on the floor.

“I don’t remember every single detail,” she said, crying and getting more agitated.

“How do you testify that you had your blouse on and then that it was on the floor?” Belfield pressed.

“I don’t know,” she said.

In his closing argument, Belfield said, “This case isn’t about the big things, it’s about the little things.”

Ladmirault was also accused of raping another teenager 60 days prior to the incident with Gaines, but was acquitted at a 1992 trial in that case. But prosecutors have already tried to establish this as a pattern of behavior for Ladmirault, bringing the first alleged victim in from Atlanta on Tuesday, along with the retired NOPD detective who investigated her case in 1991. Both said they were shocked that Ladmirault was found not guilty in that case.

But Belfield said that case has nothing to do with this one and the prosecution was using it to paint a false picture of Ladmirault.

© 2018 WWL