Charles and Cynthia Heisser have survived a lot in their 86 and 83 years, most of it together.

Five kids. Five Army deployments overseas. Hurricane Katrina.

But after that deadly storm in 2005, the Byzantine bureaucracy of a Louisiana housing recovery program called the Road Home almost did them in.

“I mentioned to her I might die in the hooch,” Charles said, using an old military term for an improvised shack to refer to the 500-square-foot garage that served as their residence for the last 13 years. “And I was prepared to.”

“And I said, ‘I hope not,’” Cynthia interjected.

This week, 13 years after Katrina laid waste to their Gentilly Woods home, the Heissers have finally completed their long, arduous road home, with insufficient help from the Road Home program, but plenty from nonprofits and volunteers.

“I really thought I wouldn’t make it, until Will came by,” Charles Heisser said.

Will is William Stoudt, director of the nonprofit Rebuilding Together New Orleans. He and his team get hundreds of applications for rebuilding help every year, and he said some applicants are not totally honest about how they ended up in dire straits.

So forgive Stoudt for having been skeptical when he first heard about the Heissers’ situation last year. But then he read stories by this reporter, in The Times-Picayune in 2012 and at WWL-TV in 2013, and he realized “something wasn’t quite right and we needed to see what we could do to help.”

The stories showed how the Heissers had been boxed in by the conflicting rules of various aid programs.

They received a $52,000 Road Home grant a decade ago, based on a formula that was later determined by a federal judge to be discriminatory against those who lived in majority black neighborhoods like Gentilly Woods. They also got a $30,000 elevation grant from Road Home.

But contractors told them repairs to their house would cost $150,000 and elevating it to safe heights would run close to another $100,000.

“We couldn’t afford that,” Charles Heisser said.

So they used the Road Home grant to patch the roof, replace the windows and spruce up the façade on the main house, and to restore the tiny mother-in-law quarters in the converted garage.

Years later, a separate federal program would make $100,000 more available to raise people’s homes. To qualify for the aid, contractors needed to show a certificate of occupancy. So, the city issued one for the Heissers’ house, even though it was still gutted, without finished floors, electricity or plumbing.

The Heissers’ house was among dozens of homes this reporter found around New Orleans in June 2012 that had been elevated at taxpayers’ expense but remained unoccupied.

But even among those examples of “elevated blight,” the Heissers were in a strange situation. They were technically in compliance with the conditions of the Road Home program: They were living on their property and they had a certificate of occupancy for their properly elevated house. But the house wasn’t actually livable, and they had no more money to make it so.

“Nothing but loopholes, every time,” Cynthia Heisser said. “And we went to every meeting. We were trying to figure out everything, every angle. Every angle to get this house livable.”

“By following the rules, by trying to do everything right, they didn’t qualify for extra money,” Stoudt said. Stoudt noted the irony that if the Heissers had not met the Road Home’s requirements, they could have qualified for a grant added to the Road Home in 2015 under the so-called “Unmet Needs” program.

“They didn’t get enough money to start, they didn’t get enough money to finish and then they didn’t get another bite at the apple like a lot of people, so they ended up in this quagmire where no one could really help,” Stoudt said.

Rebuilding Together tapped a $250,000 grant from Home Depot Foundation for helping veterans. About $65,000 was needed to finish the job for the Heissers. Hundreds of volunteers came from Home Depot, the oil giants Shell and Chevron and from AmeriCorps to get the work done.

On Monday, Cynthia Heisser placed a stack of dishes in her new cabinets, installed by a Shell volunteer named Stacy Baltzegar. She stood by her shiny new stove and rattled off the gumbo, desserts and other delicacies she would be cooking for a housewarming party Wednesday.

“If you come looking for me at my house, this is where I’ll be,” she said. “In my kitchen. And I miss that terribly during the holidays.”

And the Heissers paid that help forward by telling Rebuilding Together about the veteran across the street, Henry Martin, who had been living in a partly restored house with no electricity for a dozen years.

Martin said he awoke early one morning last year, cooled only by a battery-powered fan, and felt God direct him to Isaiah 43:19, a Bible verse about new beginnings. He rushed out to his mailbox, thinking it was a sign that a check would be there, allowing him to pay for some repairs. There were no checks, but the next day Rebuilding Together showed up and offered to help.

“They are Samaritans doing good things for veterans that have been victimized by Katrina,” Martin said. “They are a great organization.”

Rebuilding Together’s crews are still at Martin’s house, sawing, nailing and installing, but he finally has electricity and air conditioning. He believes his time in combat prepared him for the harsh conditions he endured since Katrina. Modern accommodations might take some getting used to, however.

“The first day I had the electricity on, I was sleeping on my sofa -- my little sofa bed,” Martin said. “And I said, ‘Oh my God, it’s freezing in here!’”

