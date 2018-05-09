This is a follow-up to an investigation published on Dec. 5, 2017.

METAIRIE – Video evidence failed to convince the Jefferson Parish district attorney to press charges against a parish employee involved in a neighborhood dispute over an unauthorized scrapyard.

The DA refused to pursue a criminal mischief charge against Jefferson Parish Code Enforcement agent Edgar Lane for filing an allegedly false police report against Woodrow Mulkey, a former Metairie resident who complained about a neighbor's backyard industrial scrapyard and felt he was targeted by the parish Code Enforcement staff because of it.

Lane filed a criminal complaint against Mulkey in October 2017, claiming that Mulkey came out of his Metairie house while Lane was conducting an investigation and “kept advancing toward (Lane) in an aggressive manner." Lane alleged Mulkey also stood in the path of Lane’s parish vehicle, forcing him to back up in order to drive away, according to the police report.

At the time, Mulkey was in the middle of a public battle to shut down the residential scrapyard of his nextdoor neighbor, Thomas Centanni. Centanni had already been cited more than 20 times for using heavy industrial equipment and keeping scrap, old cars and a broken-down shed on his residential property, but Mulkey complained at multiple public meetings that parish officials were not doing enough to stop Centanni.

He also claimed Code Enforcement had started targeting him for complaining too much.

WWL-TV did a story about Mulkey’s fight with Code Enforcement and his neighbor in December 2017.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office went forward with misdemeanor charges against Mulkey based on Lane’s complaint. On March 1, Mulkey appeared in First Parish Court and showed prosecutors surveillance video and cell phone video he recorded of the entire encounter. It showed that Mulkey never got close to Lane and never impeded Lane from driving away in his truck.

Lane was there to testify for the prosecution against Mulkey, but after prosecutors saw the video, the charges against Mulkey were dismissed.

A few days later, Mulkey filed a criminal complaint against Lane for criminal mischief (filing a false police report), and the charge was referred to the DA’s office. DA’s spokesman Paul Purpura said the DA refused the charges “due to insufficient evidence.” He declined to answer any more questions about the case, including how evidence could have been “insufficient” if the entire encounter was captured on video.

In March, Jefferson Parish Chief Operating Officer Keith Conley said he stood by Lane and his claims against Mulkey. Parish President Mike Yenni also denied any targeting of Mulkey by Code Enforcement agents.

