ST TAMMANY PARISH -- A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputy caught fabricating the probable cause on a DWI report in January of 2016 was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Bryan “Ricky” Steinert, 42, of one count of falsely swearing for the purpose of violating public health or safety and one count of malfeasance.

The investigation began after a series of stories by Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Katie Moore and Sara Pagones of the New Orleans Advocate.

ORIGINAL REPORT: No criminal investigation after deputy admits to falsifying arrest reports

Steinert, a former Deputy of the Year honoree, was found to have 'fabricated' probable cause on a 2016 DWI report when cell phone video taken by the suspect's friend proved to be drastically different than what Steinert detailed in his report.

Sheriff Randy Smith launched an internal, administrative probe into that one arrest, but said he didn't feel it was a crime. Louisiana law prohibits the filing of false public records. Steinert resigned in May of 2017 under the cloud of an internal affairs investigation, putting the prosecution of dozens of criminal cases at risk.

