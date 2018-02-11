NEW ORLEANS -- Some priests and deacons accused of sexual abuse and removed from the ministry collect a pension from the Archdiocese of New Orleans, although Archbishop Gregory Aymond pointed out Friday the church is not directly supporting them.

See the list of former clergy accused of sex abuse of minors

According to Archdiocese Spokeswoman Sarah Comiskey McDonald, priests and deacons are vested in their retirement system after 20 years of service.

Like any employee of a private company, termination does not negate contributions made to the company-sponsored retirement system.

“We are not supporting them directly. However, if they contributed to a pension plan, they have a legal right to what is owed them through our pension plan,” Aymond said.

Based on their years of service, WWL-TV counted ten living priests and deacons on the list who likely collect a pension.

© 2018 WWL