Iris on national park battlefield may mark razed Black homes

Park rangers and botanists believe they may have found iris flowers and African lilies that residents planted.
Credit: AP
This March 25, 1963, photo, taken by the Louisiana Air National Guard for the National Park Service, shows a monument to the Battle of New Orleans, left foreground, and the tiny but historic Black community of Fazendeville, La., along the straight street above it. Fazendeville, a Chalmette community, was expropriated in the mid 1960s and demolished to become part of what was then called Chalmette National Park. It had stood between the park’s two original sections – the battleground and a national cemetery (among trees in upper right) started as a burial place for Union Soldiers who died in the Civil War. (Louisiana Air National Guard via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for people emancipated after the Civil War was demolished for a national park commemorating both the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties. 

Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana iris and African lilies that the village’s residents may have planted. 

The 30-home community called Fazendeville was founded around 1870 by a Black man who had been born free. The National Park Service expropriated it in the mid-1960s because it was between the 1815 battleground and a national cemetery where thousands of Union soldiers and sailors were buried. 

The flowers were first noticed last spring.

