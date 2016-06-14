Read the latest in David Hammer's investigation:
- Irvin Mayfield and business partner enter not guilty pleas (July 2, 2018)
- Irvin Mayfield, business partner face 4 new fraud counts (Jun 21, 2018)
David Hammer's series of investigative stories surrounding Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and funds intended for the New Orleans Public Library.
- Library donations to Irvin Mayfield's jazz project questioned (May 5, 2015)
- More questions crop up over Irvin Mayfield's use of library donations (May 6, 2015)
- Mayor calls for changes on Library Foundation, president resigns after WWL-TV report (May 8, 2015)
- Mayfield's Jazz Orchestra agrees to give money back to Library Foundation (May 12, 2015)
- Emails suggest Irvin Mayfield sought more library money (May 19, 2015)
- Sources: Feds investigating Library Foundation payments (May 26, 2015)
- Irvin Mayfield, staffer resign public UNO jobs as WWL-TV seeks answers (Aug. 10, 2015)
- NOJO chairman weighs in on Mayfield controversy (Mar. 8, 2016)
- 1 year later, Mayfield's Jazz Orchestra agrees to pay back library charity (May 12, 2016)
- Library donors say plan to pay back $1 million lacking (May 20, 2016)
- Mayfield sent even more library money to jazz orchestra, records show (Jun. 14, 2016)
- Mayfield charged $18K hotel stay to library donors (June 22, 2016)
- Irvin Mayfield resigns as artistic director, board member of NOJO (July 5, 2016)
- More 'extravagant' library spending by Irvin Mayfield (August 4, 2016)
- Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield indicted by federal grand jury on 19 counts (December 14, 2017)
- Mayfield, business partner could face years in prison if convicted (December 15, 2017)
- Irvin Mayfield, free on bond, seeks permission from judge to perform in Africa (March 2, 2018)
- Government asks judge to reject Irvin Mayfield's trip to Africa (March 5, 2018)
- Judge denies Irvin Mayfield's request to perform at South African jazz festival (March 7, 2018)
- Mayfield appeals, asks to be allowed trip to perform in Africa (March 15, 2018)
- Irvin Mayfield can perform in South Africa, judge rules (March 22, 2018)
- N.O. library breaks with foundation wracked by Mayfield scandal (April 16, 2018)
