Isaac Joseph, who led the Jefferson Parish public school system as its first African-American superintendent, died Monday of complications from surgery. He was 64.

Joseph, a veteran educator within the parish, led the Jefferson school system from 2015 until last year.

"Joseph was personally vested in JP Schools," read a statement on the school system's website. "He maintained a strong belief in public education as a true barometer to the strengths of our workforce and the development of our community."

Joseph began his career in education in 1986 as a teacher for Jefferson Parish Public Schools in Waggaman. He later became a dean of student services and then a principal. In 1998, he joined the school system’s central office as director of Title 1 programs, which provide financial assistance to children from low-income families.

He also worked as assistant superintendent of human resources and was serving as the system's executive director of grants and federal programs when he was chosen as superintendent in 2015. “This is a real opportunity for me,” Joseph said at the time, according to The New Orleans Advocate. “This is a credit to all the people I’ve worked with, who have mentored me, coached me. ... It’s just a very humbling experience.”

He was chosen as the Waggaman School Teacher of the Year in 1987 and 1989. He had a particular interest in advancing programs that served students of different cultures and non-English-speaking students. He served on the board of the Hispanic Resource Center Once House at Roosevelt Middle School. In 2008, the National Council on Educating Black Children named Joseph the Educator of the Year. He was also awarded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaque from the MLK Task Force for his work sponsoring student activities in Jefferson schools.

His tenure as superintendent was not without its challenges. In 2016, the system’s grade in state evaluations dropped from a “B” to a “C.” That, combined with internal school board politics, saw his support from within the system drop. He negotiated a settlement to leave his post before the end of his contract.

He was a graduate of Southern University at Baton Rouge, where he also earned a Master of Education degree in guidance and counseling. He completed all coursework towards a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of New Orleans.

Joseph is survived by a wife, Faith, who is also a school administrator in the Jefferson Parish School System. The couple had a son and Joseph had two other sons and two daughters.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.