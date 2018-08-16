Families dealing with ALS spent Wednesday, which was ALS Awareness Day, trying to raise awareness about the debilitating and deadly disease. Through a campaign called Contagious for a Cure, they're pushing for a breakthrough.

When Karl Riche’s doctor first gave him the diagnosis that he had ALS last May, he admits he got angry at many things, including God.

“I still, every day, am looking for the reason that he put me in this situation, because I'm pretty sure there's a reason I'm supposed to do something,” Riche’ said.

The 60-year-old says he’s since reconciled with God. Now, he and his wife are trying to figure out what’s ahead as they face a deadly neurodegenerative disease that can rob a patient’s ability to move, speak and breathe.

The couple just celebrated 36 years of marriage.

"We've been through a lot of challenges in our marriage, with different things that have happened to us, but this is by far the most devastating,” Karl’s wife, Donna Riche’, said.

It’s devastating, financially too. In roughly one year, the couple in old Gretna has spent about a third of their lifesavings for Karl’s treatment.

Both worked for St. Tammany Parish Schools, Karl as a driver and Donna as a special needs aid.

However, because of technicalities, Karl is ineligible for the Social Security he paid into for almost 30 years and every conversation with insurance companies is a fight for coverage.

“His main concern is leaving me, you know after we both have worked since we were 15, leaving me with nothing when he's gone,” Donna Riche’ said.

They may be running out of money, but not hope. They pray for a cure to ALS. Until that happens, the Riche’s are trying to educate other families that the disease can hit anyone.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I thought I'd had it, and you know, probably like everybody else, don't really understand, it's just a random disease, and it could be you,” Karl Riche said.

Karl may have lost the power to breathe and walk normally, but through all of this, he says he has gained perspective.

“I don't get mad too often anymore,” Karl Riche' said.

When asked if the little don’t matter, he says, “No, they really don't...and that would be a nice message to leave: let those little things go.”

